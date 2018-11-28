Investors Buy Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $11.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.53 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $91.60

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/investors-buy-shares-of-invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-utilities-etf-ryu-on-weakness.html.

