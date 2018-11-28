Investors Buy Shares of Align Technology (ALGN) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $82.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.91 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Align Technology had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Align Technology traded down ($2.67) for the day and closed at $220.71

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.20.

Get Align Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Buy Shares of Align Technology (ALGN) on Weakness” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/investors-buy-shares-of-align-technology-algn-on-weakness.html.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.