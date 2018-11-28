Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Sells 8,771 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $187.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.72.

NYSE PH opened at $164.32 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,465.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/investec-asset-management-pty-ltd-sells-8771-shares-of-parker-hannifin-corp-ph.html.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.