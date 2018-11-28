Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Reduces Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 95.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 12,500.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

