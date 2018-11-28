Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Purchases 3,995 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV makes up about 2.3% of Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $127.95 and a 12-month high of $212.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

