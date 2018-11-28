Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 7.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0989 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/invesco-ultra-short-duration-etf-gsy-shares-bought-by-coyle-financial-counsel-llc.html.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.