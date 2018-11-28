Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. 500,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,593. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/invesco-national-amt-free-municipal-bond-etf-pza-shares-bought-by-richard-bernstein-advisors-llc.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

