Invacio Price Down 17.4% This Week (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, Invacio has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. Invacio has a total market cap of $799,624.00 and approximately $3,173.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invacio alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.02335619 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008613 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000324 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000799 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001948 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001627 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 44,397,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,649,383 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invacio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invacio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.