Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.92. The company had a trading volume of 280,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIP.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.
About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.