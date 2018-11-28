International Paper (IP) and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (NDGPY) Head-To-Head Review

International Paper (NYSE:IP) and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

International Paper pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. International Paper pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Paper has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. International Paper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares International Paper and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper $21.74 billion 0.85 $2.14 billion $3.49 13.05 NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR $5.75 billion 0.80 $643.52 million N/A N/A

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of International Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of International Paper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for International Paper and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper 1 7 7 0 2.40 NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Paper presently has a consensus target price of $58.62, suggesting a potential upside of 28.66%. Given International Paper’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Paper is more favorable than NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

International Paper has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Paper and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper 13.68% 29.75% 6.09% NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Paper beats NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, tissue and paper products, and non-absorbent end applications. The Printing Papers segment produces printing and writing papers, such as uncoated papers for end use applications, including brochures, pamphlets, greeting cards, books, annual reports, and direct mail, as well as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and file folders. This segment sells uncoated papers under the Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Postmark, Accent, Great White, Chamex, Ballet, Rey, Pol, and Svetocopy brand names. The company sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. International Paper Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and Kraft pulp. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

