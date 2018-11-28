International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Declares Dividend of €0.15

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IAG opened at GBX 643.80 ($8.41) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 895 ($11.69) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 728.80 ($9.52).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

