Intelsat SA (I) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

I has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Intelsat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Intelsat in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE I opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intelsat will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

