Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.09. 693,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 883,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

The firm has a market cap of $745.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 308.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 188,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,234,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,129,000 after purchasing an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 742,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 86,142 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

