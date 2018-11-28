Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,762,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 263,186 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Intel worth $286,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,143,000 after purchasing an additional 106,635 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 220,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 29,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $221.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Morningstar set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

