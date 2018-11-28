Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morningstar set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

