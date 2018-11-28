Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Director Sells 25,279 Shares of Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Howard E. Rubin sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $682,785.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,120.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.31 million, a P/E ratio of -384.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trupanion Inc has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Trupanion by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 480,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

