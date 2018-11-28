Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Director Sells 324 Shares of Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $36,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, William Bosworth sold 113 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.55, for a total value of $12,944.15.

Shares of NYSE:DATA traded up $6.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.81. 938,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software Inc has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DATA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 19,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,336 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DATA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tableau Software from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. First Analysis raised Tableau Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $123.00 in a report on Sunday. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.41.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

