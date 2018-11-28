Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CAO Sells 323 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $39,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,889.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Joe Allanson sold 595 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $73,684.80.

On Friday, September 14th, Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $16,510,177.41.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $98.68 and a twelve month high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. FMR LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after buying an additional 3,066,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after buying an additional 2,398,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,466,224,000 after buying an additional 2,292,873 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 13,746.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,154,000 after buying an additional 1,027,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in salesforce.com by 14.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after buying an additional 961,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

