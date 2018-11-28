Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (RNG) Insider Sells 1,889 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 1,889 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $142,695.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 4th, Praful Shah sold 4,974 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total value of $431,643.72.

On Thursday, September 6th, Praful Shah sold 4,974 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $460,492.92.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $4.10 on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,000. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -225.74 and a beta of 1.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,076,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,764,000 after purchasing an additional 623,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 658,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 583,706 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 604.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 322,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,752,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RingCentral to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RingCentral to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

