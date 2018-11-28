Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) SVP Sells 14,606 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,854,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MSI traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.07. The company had a trading volume of 986,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,123. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $89.18 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Laurentian reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

