Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Insider Sells 28,700 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) insider Luis G. Marconi sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,306,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HRL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. 3,831,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,366. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,167,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,403,000 after purchasing an additional 410,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,547,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,587,000 after purchasing an additional 358,834 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,498 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,971,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,144 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 45,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,191,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,700 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/insider-selling-hormel-foods-corp-hrl-insider-sells-28700-shares-of-stock.html.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.