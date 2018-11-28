Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) SVP Sells 33,950 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,686.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,725 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.0% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,078,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,158,000 after buying an additional 56,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $811,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/insider-selling-cisco-systems-inc-csco-svp-sells-33950-shares-of-stock.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.