Insider Selling: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) CFO Sells 2,046 Shares of Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,046 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $164,375.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $254,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Kevin Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, J Kevin Willis sold 8,519 shares of Ashland Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $694,298.50.

On Friday, November 16th, J Kevin Willis sold 1,227 shares of Ashland Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $100,086.39.

On Monday, November 19th, J Kevin Willis sold 2,455 shares of Ashland Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $198,707.70.

NYSE ASH opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 54,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

