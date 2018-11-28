Insider Selling: American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) EVP Sells 11,262 Shares of Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $485,054.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE ACC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,119. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
