Insider Buying: Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NYMX) Director Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,258,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,741.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, James George Robinson bought 6,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, James George Robinson bought 6,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, James George Robinson bought 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Friday, November 9th, James George Robinson bought 13,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,170.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, James George Robinson bought 363 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $740.52.

On Friday, November 2nd, James George Robinson bought 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,860.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, James George Robinson bought 12,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, James George Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,360.00.

NASDAQ:NYMX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,738. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2,909.61% and a negative return on equity of 863.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,318,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 648.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 50,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

