Insider Buying: Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Vice Chairman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 10,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:KRO opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,438,000 after buying an additional 188,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

