Insider Buying: FTE Networks Inc (FTNW) CFO Purchases 21,000 Shares of Stock

FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) CFO David Lethem purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Lethem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 29th, David Lethem purchased 2,000 shares of FTE Networks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $24,780.00.

Shares of FTNW stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. FTE Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

FTE Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNW. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTE Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTE Networks by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTE Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $845,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTE Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

FTE Networks Company Profile

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure, and buildings in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technology, and Staffing. It also provides telecommunications solutions, including design, engineering, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructures, antennas, switching systems, and backhaul links, as well as fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable networks used for video, data, and voice transmission.

