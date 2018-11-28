Insider Buying: E. W. Scripps (SSP) Major Shareholder Purchases 19,161 Shares of Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Mary Peirce bought 19,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $329,377.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,531.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mary Peirce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Mary Peirce bought 20,253 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $348,351.60.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Mary Peirce bought 17,392 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $302,446.88.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Mary Peirce bought 15,411 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $273,082.92.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Mary Peirce bought 13,988 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $232,200.80.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Mary Peirce bought 14,858 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $246,939.96.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Mary Peirce bought 13,846 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $232,612.80.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Mary Peirce bought 13,050 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $215,455.50.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Mary Peirce bought 11,061 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $181,732.23.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Mary Peirce bought 8,795 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $143,622.35.

Shares of NYSE SSP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 490,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,481. E. W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSP shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stephens set a $15.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the second quarter worth $412,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 50.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the second quarter worth $488,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 19.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

