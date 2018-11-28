Insider Buying: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) CFO Steven E. Voskuil purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.74 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AVNS traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. 66,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.86. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.57 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNS. Raymond James raised Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays began coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

