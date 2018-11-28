Insider Buying: American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Director William P. Miller II bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $17,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,870.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,846,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 266,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 135,475 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 15.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 39.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 268,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

