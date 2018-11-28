Inovalon (INOV) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.45. 754,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 527,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INOV. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.53 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Capitel bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,632.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Inovalon by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 689,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Inovalon in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Inovalon by 1,753.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 194,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 184,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inovalon by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

