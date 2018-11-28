Ingredion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (INGR)

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 811 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 967% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

In other Ingredion news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $183,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $3,924,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 225,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $146.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

