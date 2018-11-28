Infosys Ltd (INFY) Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,632,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110,106 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $108,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Infosys by 267.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 389,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283,257 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its position in Infosys by 63.1% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 1,874,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 724,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 141.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 354,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 208,012 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Infosys by 107.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,376,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 94.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 724,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 350,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Infosys Ltd (INFY) Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/infosys-ltd-infy-position-lifted-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.