Independent Research Analysts Give MediGene (MDG1) a €10.80 Price Target

MediGene (ETR:MDG1) received a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of MediGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

ETR:MDG1 opened at €9.78 ($11.37) on Wednesday. MediGene has a one year low of €8.53 ($9.92) and a one year high of €19.27 ($22.41).

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

