Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in California Water Service Group (CWT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 147.4% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 5,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.64 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in California Water Service Group (CWT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/independent-advisor-alliance-reduces-position-in-california-water-service-group-cwt.html.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.