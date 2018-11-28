Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 6,946 Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 187,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 791,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,526,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 105.3% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 23.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $120,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $527,783.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

