Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Stake in AES Corp (AES)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AES by 292.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927,913 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AES by 1,298.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,615,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,756 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,420,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AES by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,987,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,635,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AES’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

