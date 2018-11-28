Inca One Gold (IO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 79000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)
Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.
