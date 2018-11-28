Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Receives $147.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 308,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.8% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 226,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.50. 11,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

