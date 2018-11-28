Ignis (IGNIS) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Major Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $277,366.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and Upbit. In the last week, Ignis has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.02387400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00127339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00196381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.08831645 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

