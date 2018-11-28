IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $666,807.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $194.40 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.74 and a twelve month high of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 994.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

