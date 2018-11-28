Iconiq Lab Token Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $358.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.31 or 0.02417261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00126285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00195891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.59 or 0.08544530 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

