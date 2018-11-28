Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Stake Lessened by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 121.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after buying an additional 1,941,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 103.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after buying an additional 587,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $9,969,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ichor by 245.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 388,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 42,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $390.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.82. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $34.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.84 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $99,663.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Andreson acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. ValuEngine lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $32.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Stake Lessened by RK Capital Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/ichor-holdings-ltd-ichr-stake-lessened-by-rk-capital-management-llc.html.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.