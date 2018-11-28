i3 Verticals (IIIV) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.17 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.84-0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 80,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,110. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

IIIV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

