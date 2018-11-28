HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Tops $41.67 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00022546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and EXX. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $41.67 million and approximately $521,582.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.06 or 0.02262319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00126296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00198360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.08737539 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Binance, Kucoin, EXX, OKEx, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinnest, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bit-Z and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

