Hyper Pay Price Down 8% Over Last Week (HPY)

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, Hyper Pay has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Pay has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $106.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.02405699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00125310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00194947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.38 or 0.08574080 BTC.

Hyper Pay Profile

Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyper Pay’s official website is hyperpay.tech . The official message board for Hyper Pay is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1

Hyper Pay Token Trading

Hyper Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

