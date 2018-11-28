Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. equinet set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.92 ($89.45).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR:BOSS opened at €62.34 ($72.49) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 1-year high of €81.34 ($94.58).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.