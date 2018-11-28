HSBC Upgrades John Wood Group (WG) to Buy

John Wood Group (LON:WG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 725 ($9.47). HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Numis Securities raised shares of John Wood Group to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 776 ($10.14).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 638 ($8.34) on Monday. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 553 ($7.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 830 ($10.85).

In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,998.80 ($3,918.46). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 769 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,505.44 ($9,807.19).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

