Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,582 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $58,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1,316.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $86.77 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

