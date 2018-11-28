Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Altaba Inc (AABA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,709,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,872,200 shares during the period. Altaba accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.95% of Altaba worth $388,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Altaba by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Altaba during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altaba during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

AABA opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Altaba Inc has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

AABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Altaba to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altaba to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altaba has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

